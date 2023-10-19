William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $8.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 million. William Penn Bancorporation had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 8.67%.

William Penn Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WMPN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.31. 1,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,176. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.32 million, a PE ratio of 55.96 and a beta of -0.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.91. William Penn Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of William Penn Bancorporation by 1,190.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in William Penn Bancorporation by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 562,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,379 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in William Penn Bancorporation by 14.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of William Penn Bancorporation by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

William Penn Bancorporation Company Profile

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, money market, and demand deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing and interest-bearing checking, as well as money market, NOW, savings and club, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

