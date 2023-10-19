Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $771.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Winnebago Industries Price Performance

NYSE WGO opened at $56.70 on Thursday. Winnebago Industries has a 52 week low of $51.74 and a 52 week high of $70.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.92.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 16.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WGO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

Get Our Latest Report on Winnebago Industries

Institutional Trading of Winnebago Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 0.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 6.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 4.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 71.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.