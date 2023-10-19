Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Price Target Cut to $58.00 by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Roth Mkm from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WGO traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.53. 37,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.63 and a 200-day moving average of $61.88. Winnebago Industries has a 12 month low of $51.74 and a 12 month high of $70.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.70.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The construction company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $771.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.30 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business’s revenue was down 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Winnebago Industries

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $758,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,232,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,814,000 after acquiring an additional 124,911 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $1,863,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the second quarter worth $8,603,000. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the second quarter valued at $590,000.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Further Reading

