Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $574.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.01 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 20.73%. Wintrust Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share.
Wintrust Financial Stock Performance
Wintrust Financial stock opened at $76.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $57.48 and a 12-month high of $97.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.21.
Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 16.10%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $82.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $98.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.64.
About Wintrust Financial
Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.
