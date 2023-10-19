Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Wipro Stock Performance

WIT stock remained flat at $4.72 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,348. The company has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.80. Wipro has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $5.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.82.

Get Wipro alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Wipro by 23.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,106,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $137,385,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454,757 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Wipro by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,757,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,108,000 after buying an additional 2,621,127 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 19.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,301,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977,079 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Wipro by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,370,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $79,953,000 after acquiring an additional 134,870 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Wipro by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,038,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,497,000 after purchasing an additional 532,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wipro in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Wipro in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4.70 price target on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Wipro

Wipro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.