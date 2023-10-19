WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLGFree Report) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on KLG. BNP Paribas began coverage on WK Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a sell rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a hold rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.25.

WK Kellogg Price Performance

NYSE:KLG opened at $9.85 on Monday. WK Kellogg has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $21.00.

WK Kellogg Company Profile

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It offers ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

