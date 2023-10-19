WNS (NYSE:WNS) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.04-4.24 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.254-1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.33 billion. WNS also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $4.04-$4.24 EPS.

WNS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WNS traded down $12.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.32. 452,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,797. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.37. WNS has a 52 week low of $51.84 and a 52 week high of $94.96.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.74 million. WNS had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that WNS will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WNS. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of WNS from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of WNS from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of WNS in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WNS in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of WNS from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WNS currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $98.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in WNS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in WNS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in WNS during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in WNS by 83.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in WNS during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

