Wolf Group Capital Advisors Purchases New Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,537,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,007,000 after purchasing an additional 47,005 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 32.5% during the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 80,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 19,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK stock opened at $101.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.60, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.73 and its 200 day moving average is $110.00. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.36 and a 12 month high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 239.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRK. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MRK

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $463,292.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,144.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.