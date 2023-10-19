Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Shares Acquired by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,658 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Workiva by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,022,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,426,000 after purchasing an additional 564,500 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,921,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Workiva during the 4th quarter worth about $35,347,000. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its position in Workiva by 153.4% during the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 690,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,688,000 after purchasing an additional 417,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at $34,850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WK. Northland Securities increased their target price on Workiva from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Workiva from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Workiva from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.25.

Shares of WK stock traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $100.49. The stock had a trading volume of 8,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,987. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.28 and its 200-day moving average is $100.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.45 and a beta of 1.10. Workiva Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.58 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.18. Workiva had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a negative return on equity of 26,521.01%. The company had revenue of $155.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

