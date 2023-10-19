WW International (NASDAQ:WW) and Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Head to Head Survey

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) and Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for WW International and Park Lawn, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WW International 0 1 3 0 2.75 Park Lawn 0 0 1 0 3.00

WW International presently has a consensus price target of $11.20, indicating a potential upside of 2.85%. Park Lawn has a consensus price target of $38.06, indicating a potential upside of 191.44%. Given Park Lawn’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Park Lawn is more favorable than WW International.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WW International $1.04 billion 0.84 -$251.40 million ($4.42) -2.50 Park Lawn N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares WW International and Park Lawn’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Park Lawn has lower revenue, but higher earnings than WW International.

Profitability

This table compares WW International and Park Lawn’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WW International -32.51% -3.07% 2.14% Park Lawn N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.2% of WW International shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of WW International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

WW International beats Park Lawn on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WW International

WW International, Inc. provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight loss and weight management journeys. In addition, it offers various consumer products, including bars, snacks, cookbooks, kitchen tools, and other products. Further, the company licenses its trademarks and other intellectual property in food, beverages, and other relevant consumer products and services, as well as provides publishing services. It offers products through e-commerce platforms and through partners. The company was formerly known as Weight Watchers International, Inc. and changed its name to WW International, Inc. in September 2019. WW International, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

