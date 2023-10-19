Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEM – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,339 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 2.40% of Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 87,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 41,095 shares during the last quarter.

DBEM traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.88. 251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,899. Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $19.82 and a 52 week high of $23.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.25 and a 200 day moving average of $22.50. The stock has a market cap of $89.71 million, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.60.

Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF (DBEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of emerging firms hedged for currency exposure. DBEM was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.

