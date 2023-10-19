Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam trimmed its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 57.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Xylem were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in Xylem by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Xylem by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XYL. StockNews.com began coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Melius raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, 888 reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $90.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.50 and a 1 year high of $118.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.36. The firm has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.21%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Articles

