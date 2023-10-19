Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Receives $39.56 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.56.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Yelp in a research note on Friday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Yelp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Yelp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Yelp from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th.

In other news, insider Carmen Orr sold 12,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $539,241.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,744,585. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Carmen Orr sold 12,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $539,241.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,744,585. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,231,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 117,568 shares of company stock worth $5,235,005 in the last ninety days. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Yelp in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 96.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 755 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 83.6% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,166 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Yelp by 221.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Yelp by 172.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yelp stock opened at $42.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.62 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.65 and its 200 day moving average is $37.63. Yelp has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $47.59.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The local business review company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Yelp had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $337.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.96 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Yelp will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

