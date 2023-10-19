Zacks Research Weighs in on Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 16th. Zacks Research analyst M. Mondal now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $2.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.37. The consensus estimate for Quest Diagnostics’ current full-year earnings is $8.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q3 2025 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

DGX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.45.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of DGX stock opened at $123.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.42. Quest Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $119.59 and a 52 week high of $158.34. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DGX. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14,887.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,331,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,302,510 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 46,022.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,914,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,403 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,458,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $206,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,403 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,728,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $386,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,412,000. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 41.34%.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Get Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.