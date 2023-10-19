ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.83

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.83 and last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 594828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZIM has been the topic of several research reports. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $15.40 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $10.60 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Down 3.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.93.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.50). ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post -4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIM. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 627.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 17.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Further Reading

