Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZION traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.17. 1,835,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,231,341. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $56.10.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on ZION shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Syntax Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter worth $211,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter valued at $211,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter worth about $210,000. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

