Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Sets New 12-Month High at $177.69

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $177.69 and last traded at $173.78, with a volume of 400614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.94.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Zscaler

Zscaler Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.85 and a beta of 0.85.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 31.64% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $1,800,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 272,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,257,536.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Amit Sinha sold 7,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $1,219,478.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,012,000.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 12,500 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $1,800,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 272,565 shares in the company, valued at $39,257,536.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,718 shares of company stock valued at $19,814,486 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,476,000 after acquiring an additional 68,982 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 41.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at $1,232,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Zscaler by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,338,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.