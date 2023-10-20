1,024 Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Acquired by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Lam Research by 97,796.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 131,092,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,274,197,000 after purchasing an additional 130,958,702 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 117,180.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,795,180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,794,236 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 1,018.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,507,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,985 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $913,330,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $619,226,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 1,627 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.85, for a total value of $1,153,298.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,330,364.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at $19,000,493.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 1,627 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.85, for a total value of $1,153,298.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,330,364.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,159 shares of company stock worth $12,913,253 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on LRCX shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $625.00.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $602.56. 197,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,899. The company has a market capitalization of $79.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $649.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $613.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $354.97 and a 52-week high of $726.53.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 49.63% and a net margin of 25.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 26.81 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 27.20%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

