1,353 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Purchased by Hilton Capital Management LLC

Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,353 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of META stock opened at $312.81 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $330.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $302.59 and a 200-day moving average of $278.04. The company has a market capitalization of $804.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on META shares. New Street Research raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $389.00 to $372.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.19, for a total value of $213,187.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,923,462.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $657,083.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,485.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.19, for a total transaction of $213,187.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,923,462.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,919 shares of company stock valued at $12,459,407 in the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

