13,545 Shares in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Bought by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 3,008.0% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 140.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 119.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Barings BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Barings BDC from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Barings BDC from $7.75 to $9.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

Barings BDC Trading Down 0.9 %

BBDC opened at $8.90 on Friday. Barings BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $9.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.67.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.64 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barings BDC Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.69%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.83%.

Barings BDC Profile

(Free Report)

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.