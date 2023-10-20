1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Shares Gap Up to $42.71

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $42.71, but opened at $44.75. 1st Source shares last traded at $43.49, with a volume of 14,346 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SRCE. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of 1st Source from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of 1st Source in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 1st Source in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get 1st Source alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on 1st Source

1st Source Stock Up 4.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. 1st Source had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 28.30%. The company had revenue of $91.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.20 million. Analysts forecast that 1st Source Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1st Source

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCE. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 235.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 13,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 25.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,181 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in 1st Source during the 1st quarter worth about $294,000. Institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.