212,900 Shares in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Acquired by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 212,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 71.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 107.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $10.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $14.22. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.12.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 43.28% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.59 million. Equities analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $302,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NYCB. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

