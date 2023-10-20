2,148 Shares in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Purchased by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,240,500,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.31.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

DFS stock opened at $84.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.92. The stock has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $83.40 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.59). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.77%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

