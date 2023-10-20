3,241 Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Bought by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.5% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $568,000. Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 18,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,271,000. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.1% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 3.7 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $92.91 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $110.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.37 and its 200 day moving average is $93.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.31% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The firm had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.52 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.4724 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.26%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

