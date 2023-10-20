3,720 Shares in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Acquired by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $407,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 109,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 17,710 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $373,000.

Get ARK Next Generation Internation ETF alerts:

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Price Performance

ARKW opened at $52.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.53. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $68.33.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.