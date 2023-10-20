374 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Purchased by Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.

Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 374 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.1% in the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 4,543 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 126,768 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $68,249,000 after buying an additional 5,919 shares in the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST traded down $5.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $560.20. 495,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,798,928. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $556.47 and a 200 day moving average of $532.55. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $447.90 and a one year high of $577.30.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on COST

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total value of $1,131,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,914,008.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,033,723. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.