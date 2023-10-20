3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP trimmed its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 120,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in 3M were worth $12,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 1,538.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,676,265,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 1,361.9% during the first quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.76. 505,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,607,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.94 and its 200 day moving average is $100.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.98. 3M has a one year low of $86.33 and a one year high of $133.91.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -211.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on MMM shares. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. HSBC began coverage on 3M in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.55.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

