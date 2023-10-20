4,320 Shares in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Bought by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JCI. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 47.2% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2,873.3% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $49.20 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $49.09 and a 52-week high of $70.43. The company has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.01 and its 200 day moving average is $60.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.03. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.50%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $6,120,354.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 979,759 shares in the company, valued at $58,031,125.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. HSBC raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.21.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.