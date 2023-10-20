4,511 Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Acquired by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in Prologis by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on PLD shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.94.

Prologis Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,344,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,900,761. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.34. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.64 and a 12-month high of $136.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $96.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prologis news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total value of $1,327,949.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.