491 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Purchased by Motive Wealth Advisors

Motive Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 491 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Adobe by 11.1% during the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $19,269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at $1,020,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Adobe by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,854 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,664,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $18.09 on Friday, hitting $537.65. The company had a trading volume of 650,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,141,198. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $533.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $471.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $244.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $278.23 and a twelve month high of $574.40.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at $12,363,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,849 shares of company stock valued at $1,487,915 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Argus lifted their target price on Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $510.00 to $660.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.50.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

