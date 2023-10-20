491 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Purchased by Motive Wealth Advisors

Motive Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 491 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Adobe by 11.1% during the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $19,269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at $1,020,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Adobe by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,854 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,664,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.
Adobe Trading Down 3.3 %
Shares of ADBE stock traded down $18.09 on Friday, hitting $537.65. The company had a trading volume of 650,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,141,198. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $533.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $471.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $244.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $278.23 and a twelve month high of $574.40.
Insider Activity
In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at $12,363,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,849 shares of company stock valued at $1,487,915 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently commented on ADBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Argus lifted their target price on Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $510.00 to $660.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.50.
View Our Latest Report on ADBE
About Adobe
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Adobe
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Fastenal or Simpson Manufacturing: Which is the Better Buy?
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Can These 3 Semiconductor Stocks Outpace Nvidia’s Growth?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.