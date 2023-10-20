522 Shares in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Purchased by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Equinix by 103,384.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,811,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,043,303,000 after purchasing an additional 12,798,935 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,450,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,814,294,000 after acquiring an additional 31,691 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,004,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,441,837,000 after purchasing an additional 23,150 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Equinix by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,272,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $917,759,000 after purchasing an additional 43,850 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Equinix by 18.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,137,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,934,000 after purchasing an additional 177,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $4.26 on Friday, reaching $708.07. 93,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,651. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $751.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $751.21. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $518.57 and a 12 month high of $821.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $66.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.18, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a $3.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.32%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total transaction of $139,552.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,195.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total transaction of $139,552.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,195.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total value of $401,020.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,973.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,584 shares of company stock valued at $8,952,535. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EQIX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $870.00 to $815.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank began coverage on Equinix in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Equinix from $765.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $823.43.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

