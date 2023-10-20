6,088 Shares in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 134,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after acquiring an additional 35,039 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 289,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,958,000 after acquiring an additional 49,298 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,070,000 after acquiring an additional 80,988 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,083,000.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASND has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $139.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $107.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.20.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Down 1.3 %

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $89.92 on Friday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $64.33 and a 1-year high of $134.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.68) by $0.33. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 500.93% and a negative return on equity of 257.83%. The firm had revenue of $51.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.73 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.