685 Shares in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Purchased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. Raymond James started coverage on KLA in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $479.95.

KLA Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $465.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $477.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $451.72. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $271.53 and a 52-week high of $520.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. KLA had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 138.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.59%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,000 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.08, for a total value of $17,642,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,528,603.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.08, for a total value of $17,642,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,528,603.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,530,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,075 shares of company stock worth $23,465,095 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Articles

