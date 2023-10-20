695 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Acquired by Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 20.2% during the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 68,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,532 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 12.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 749.5% during the 2nd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,778,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $848.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $1.73 on Friday, reaching $866.10. 453,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,453,282. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $854.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $798.20. The company has a market capitalization of $357.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.13. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $429.17 and a 12 month high of $925.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

