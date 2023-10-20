75,785 Shares in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Purchased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 75,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,850,000. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.15% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 203.6% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLYV traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.07. 91,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,589. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $68.90 and a twelve month high of $86.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

