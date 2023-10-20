84,761 Shares in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) Purchased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 84,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,927,000. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.57% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the second quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 87.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter.

QEFA stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.34. The company had a trading volume of 20,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,785. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.00 and a 200 day moving average of $69.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.77. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.86 and a fifty-two week high of $72.14.

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

