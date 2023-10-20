853 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Acquired by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $360,513,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,790,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,856 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 98,060.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 957,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,811,000 after purchasing an additional 956,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,476.4% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 859,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,310,000 after purchasing an additional 825,816 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $273.92 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $206.72 and a 12-month high of $295.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.43.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.