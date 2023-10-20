8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) CAO Sells $17,554.29 in Stock

8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) CAO Suzy M. Seandel sold 7,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $17,554.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 284,146 shares in the company, valued at $701,840.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

8X8 Stock Down 6.7 %

EGHT stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $281.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. 8×8, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $6.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.48.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). 8X8 had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 41.65%. The business had revenue of $183.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EGHT shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $5.00 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of 8X8 from $4.00 to $3.30 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.89.

Institutional Trading of 8X8

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 85,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 42,700 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 319.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 11,379 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 407.0% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 164,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 131,687 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service.

Featured Stories

