9,682 Shares in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Purchased by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,331,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,756,000 after purchasing an additional 214,846 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 3.5% in the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 7,263,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,280,000 after purchasing an additional 248,659 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 67,055.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,737,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727,708 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.0% in the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 4,347,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,562,000 after purchasing an additional 86,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,028,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,445,000 after purchasing an additional 78,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $68.75 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $66.46 and a one year high of $89.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $76.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Henry Schein

About Henry Schein

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.