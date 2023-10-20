ABB (NYSE:ABBNY) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $36.46, but opened at $34.11. ABB shares last traded at $33.84, with a volume of 32,683 shares changing hands.

The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.05). ABB had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion.

Institutional Trading of ABB

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 997,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,261,000 after acquiring an additional 74,433 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 20.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 50.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABB Price Performance

ABB Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.11.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

