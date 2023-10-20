Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP cut its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,832 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $14,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,829,785.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,759,948.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:ABT traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.76. 1,576,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,000,382. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $89.67 and a fifty-two week high of $115.83. The company has a market capitalization of $167.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ABT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.53.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

