Abbrea Capital LLC Acquires 17 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,389,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,569,545,000 after purchasing an additional 262,306 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 60.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 675,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,979,000 after acquiring an additional 253,864 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in MercadoLibre by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,841,000 after acquiring an additional 111,751 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 14.2% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 366,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,617,000 after acquiring an additional 45,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 45.7% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 283,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,052,000 after acquiring an additional 88,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. Bank of America lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,730.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,575.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,643.21.

MercadoLibre Trading Down 2.6 %

MELI stock opened at $1,179.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,295.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,261.54. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $792.46 and a 52 week high of $1,451.56. The company has a market capitalization of $59.10 billion, a PE ratio of 78.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $1.03. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.