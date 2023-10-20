Abbrea Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Abbrea Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 3,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $417.51 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $303.58 and a 52 week high of $462.97. The stock has a market cap of $49.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $426.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $419.11.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

