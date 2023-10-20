Abbrea Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Booking in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Booking by 500.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total transaction of $542,740.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,907,641.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total transaction of $542,740.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,907,641.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $20,111,510.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,370 shares of company stock worth $13,644,967. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Stock Down 2.3 %

BKNG opened at $2,785.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,082.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,848.17. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,760.02 and a 12 month high of $3,251.71.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $19.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 143.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Booking in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Melius started coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3,500.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,200.71.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

