Abbrea Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth $16,798,050,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% during the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $224.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $236.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.48. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.04 and a 52 week high of $264.19.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 94.14%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.25.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

