Abbrea Capital LLC Buys 45 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 865 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in S&P Global by 96,853.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 636,007,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,968,857,000 after buying an additional 635,351,035 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $1,112,935,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 11,089.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,794,000 after buying an additional 2,210,296 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in S&P Global by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,412,000 after buying an additional 1,437,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in S&P Global by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,100,000 after buying an additional 1,056,097 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SPGI opened at $357.10 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $287.31 and a 52 week high of $428.65. The firm has a market cap of $113.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $379.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $377.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 49.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on SPGI. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.00, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,188. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.00, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,188. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total transaction of $3,805,920.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,831,454.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,857 shares of company stock worth $8,152,514 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

