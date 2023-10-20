Abbrea Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Abbrea Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,450 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 509,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $781,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $6,360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,868,736. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Trade Desk news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 2,504 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $214,718.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,543.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $6,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,868,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 338,398 shares of company stock worth $27,597,378. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Trade Desk from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. William Blair initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.04.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $75.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.95 and a 200 day moving average of $74.84. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.43 and a 12 month high of $91.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.71.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $464.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.21 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 6.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

