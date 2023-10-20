Abbrea Capital LLC Buys New Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Abbrea Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 27 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% in the first quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 1,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.1% in the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.0% in the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,375.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,391.00 to $2,260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,230.00 to $2,280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,160.41.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

CMG stock opened at $1,847.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.14, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,344.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2,175.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,877.53 and a 200-day moving average of $1,951.04.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.25 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.85% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total transaction of $1,911,511.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,747,189.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total transaction of $1,911,511.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,747,189.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total value of $2,039,993.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,016,751.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,165 shares of company stock worth $6,024,185. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Stories

