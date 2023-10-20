Abbrea Capital LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $366,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 38,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 259,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,064,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,639,000 after purchasing an additional 78,465 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

VIG opened at $154.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.33 and a 200-day moving average of $158.99. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $137.80 and a 52 week high of $167.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.