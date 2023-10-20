Abbrea Capital LLC Has $335,000 Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Abbrea Capital LLC reduced its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 101,474.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,219,094,000 after acquiring an additional 10,464,030 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 113,099.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,499,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,260,593,000 after acquiring an additional 6,494,168 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $1,008,567,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in American Tower by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,063,000 after buying an additional 962,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in American Tower by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,508,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,300,000 after buying an additional 952,633 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,034. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMT has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.88.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $159.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.32 billion, a PE ratio of 77.02, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.60. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $235.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.51.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 10th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 313.04%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

